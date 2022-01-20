Health unit reports three additional COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 125 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting three more COVID-19 deaths and 324 new cases in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s — all from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 18 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 15 are community acquired, seven are outbreak related, seven are travel and 277 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 3,844 active cases in the community.

There are 15 workplace outbreaks, 34 community outbreaks, nine hospital outbreaks and 23 outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 32,584 cases since the pandemic began with 28,216 listed as resolved.

There have been 524 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 847,847 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 85.1 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

79.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.