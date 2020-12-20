Health Unit Reports Three Deaths and 117 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Windsor-Essex now has 98 deaths due to COVID-19 after the local health unit reported three more people passed away Sunday.

The latest deaths — a woman in her 70s from the community and a man and a woman, both in their 80s, at long-term care homes.

The health unit also reporting 117 new cases of the virus bringing the region's total to 5,734.

Of the new cases, 105 remain under investigation, seven are outbreak related, four are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case while one was community acquired.

According to the health unit, 74 people are currently being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

There are outbreaks at 12 long-term care homes, 13 workplaces and two schools.