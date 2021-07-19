Health Unit Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting three new COVID-19 case in Windsor-Essex since Saturday.

However, the health unit is also reporting an overall net increase of one after routine data clean up of historical cases.

Of the confirmed cases announced, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community and one is still under investigation.

According to the health unit, there are now 14 active cases in the community, with three being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,989 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,816 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 10 are the Delta variant.

Three confirmed cases are in hospital with all three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,847 cases since the pandemic began with 16,397 listed as resolved.

There have now been 436 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 513,036 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 76.3 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

63.4 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.