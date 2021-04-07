Health Unit Reports Two Additional COVID-19 Deaths; 41 New Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with two additional deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were two men from the community, a man in his 80s and man in his 90s.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, one is related to an outbreak, 14 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community, and 24 are still under investigation.

There have been 160 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, five of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant.

There are now 404 active cases in the community.

19 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 14,195 cases since the pandemic began with 13,386 listed as resolved.

There are three workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

There have now been 405 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 105,133 doses of the vaccine has been administered.