Health unit reports two additional COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 35 new high risk cases and two more deaths in Windsor-Essex since Tuesday.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s both from the community.

The health unit says there are now 25 active high risk cases in the area.

There are seven active outbreaks in the region.

Three are community outbreaks, one is a hospital outbreak and three are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 625 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.7 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

84.0 per cent have received two doses.

52.0 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds, 28,807 local residents have received a fourth dose.