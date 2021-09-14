Health unit reports two additional deaths and 45 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with two more deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s both from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 19 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community, and 20 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 455 active cases in the community, with 236 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 3,700 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 1,697 are the Delta variant.

There are 19 workplace outbreaks, two community outbreak and one outbreak at a long-term care home.

20 confirmed cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,070 cases since the pandemic began with 18,167 listed as resolved.

There have been 448 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 590,178 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 81.3 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

74.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.