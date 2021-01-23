Health Unit Reports Two Deaths and 116 New Cases of COVID-19 Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional deaths along with 116 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The latest to pass away are a man in his 60's from the community and a woman in her 80's from a long-term care home bringing the region's death toll to 290.

Of the latest cases to be reported, 79 are still under investigation, 18 are outbreak related, 16 were caused by close contact with another confirmed case while three are being blamed on community spread.

Windsor-Essex now has 11,662 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 101 residents currently in hospital being treated for the virus.

There are outbreaks at 25 workplaces, 19 long-term care homes as well as six hospital and two community outbreaks.