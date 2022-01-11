Health unit reports two more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 16 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 140 new cases in Windsor-Essex and two additional deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s — both from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, three are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 16 are community acquired, three are travel related and 118 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 3,323 active cases in the community.

There are four workplace outbreaks, one school/child care outbreak, 25 community outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks and 17 outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 29,520 cases since the pandemic began with 25,692 listed as resolved.

There have been 505 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 818,860 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

78.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.