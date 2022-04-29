Health unit reports two more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital today, with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 74 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and two more deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 70s from the community and a man in his 90s from a long term care or retirement home.

WECHU says there are now 315 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 29 active outbreaks in the region.

One is a workplace outbreak, three are community outbreaks, four are hospital outbreaks and 21 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 610 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.5 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.7 per cent have received two doses.

51.6 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds, 16,239 local residents have received a fourth dose.