Health unit reports two more deaths and 46 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex and two more deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s both from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 23 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community, three are outbreak related, and 11 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 260 active cases in the community, with 156 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,434 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,427 are the Delta variant.

There are 15 workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two outbreaks at long-term care/retirement homes.

15 confirmed cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,899 cases since the pandemic began with 19,181 listed as resolved.

There have been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 618,386 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 83.7 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

78.2 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.