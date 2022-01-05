iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Health unit rescinds six local school COVID-19 outbreaks

AM800-News-Jack-Miner-Public-School-GECDSB.jpg

The local health unit has lifted six school COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the health unit's website, outbreaks are no longer in place at Maranatha Christian Academy, Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville Catholic Elementary School, St. Louis Catholic School, Jack Miner Public School, Forest Glade Public School and Lakeshore Discovery School.

There remains three school/child care COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The latest information about COVID-19 outbreaks can be found on the health unit's website.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE