Health Unit Resources Stretched 

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Windsor-Essex, the health unit says its resources are stretched to the max.

Chief Nursing Officer and health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says the numbers are increasing at such a quick rate that the case loads for nurses keeping piling up.

"We follow cases for 10 days unless there is some critical healthcare issue, it could extend to further as you know if they're hospitalized, but generally, a case is followed for 10 days and all contacts are followed for 14 days."

With 62 new cases reported Tuesday, Marentette says the limited staff available are having a hard time keeping up.

"If we're looking at our compliment of staff and looking at a number of 40 nurses doing this work," she says. "On top of that, I looked yesterday at the number of contacts we have that we're following and there were like 1,000."

According to Marentette, the other added pressure is the number of cases popping up in schools, adding "We have like 25 schools where cohorts have been dismissed, so as the cohorts get dismissed, we rely very much on the school principal to help with all of the notification and yet in the background our nurses are also making contact with those contacts."

To make things go easier, Marentette is asking people to keep a log of their close contacts and places they go so the information is readily available if a health unit nurse has to contact you.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, also warned on Tuesday that the region is at risk of going into a lockdown if case counts continue to increase at the current rate.