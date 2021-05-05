Health Unit says 37 per cent of population in Windsor-Essex has been vaccinated

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is pleased with the local COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says 37 per cent of the entire population has been vaccinated.

"Part of our success in not experiencing the same third wave that other areas are experiencing is due to our vaccination coverage so we are definitely very pleased with that," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says current individuals eligible to receive a vaccine is between 48 to 50 per cent of the population.

"We want to make sure that we continue on that pathway and to continue to protect our residents," he says. "Obviously if we had more vaccines, we would have vaccinated more people so there's no secret there."

Dr. Ahmed describes the rollout as a 'great success story.'

"When we are looking at the cases, when we are looking at the progress that we are making, we are truly happy and we just want to build up on that and hopefully by summer, we've vaccinated everyone who wants a vaccine in Windsor-Essex," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says based on data from the 2016 census report, the population for Windsor-Essex is close to 401,000.

Dr. Ahmed says the projected population for 2021 is 438,000.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout started in Windsor-Essex in late December.