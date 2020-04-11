Health Unit says Food Take-Out and Delivery a Safe Option

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reassuring residents that take-out and delivery options are a safe option during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, McDonald's confirmed a staff member at its 3354 Dougall Ave. location tested positive for the virus, but hadn't been to work since March 31. As a precaution, the company announced the closure of the location so it can be cleaned and sanitized.

The health unit issued a statement in response Saturday reminding residents that COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets from close physical contact.

"There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through food. Takeout food and food delivery are good options for prepared meals as physical distancing can be maintained," according to the statement. "As an added precaution, residents should also wash their hands thoroughly before and after eating."

The WECHU says they respond to any food safety issue within 24-hours and conduct a complete inspection of the restaurant before it reopens.

According to McDonald's, all staff that may have been in contact with the infected crew member are in self-isolation.

An investigation to identify close contacts is underway to determine exposure risk, according to the health unit.

Anyone who is identified as a close contact and is at risk for COVID-19 will be contacted by the WECHU.

The health unit says those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 through close contact with a confirmed case can call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.