Health Unit Says to Take Care of Your Skin during Heat Waves

Temperatures aren't going to be the only thing skyrocketing over the weekend, the UV Index in Windsor-Essex is expected to be harsh.

The index measures how long it takes for skin to burn and according to Gordon Thane from the local health unit, you've likely burned before your skin turns red.

He says check the UV Index every day, lather up with sunscreen and put a few more measures in place.

"Clothing that's made from tightly woven fabric to protect your skin. You also want to wear a wide brimmed hat that covers your face, neck, and ears," says Thane. "Don't forget eye protection by wearing sunglasses with UV protective lenses."

He says the sun's great for stuff like Vitamin D, but it can be too much of a good thing.

"Unprotected exposure to high-intensity sunlight, even for short periods, can penetrate deep into the skin and cause things like sunburns, premature aging, wrinkles, sun spots and even damage to your lips and your eyes," Thane added.

Thane says there are far more serious concerns too.

"Ultra-violet radiation from the sun has also been identified as the leading cause of skin cancer, which is also the most common type of cancer," added Thane.

Thane says to apply sunscreen every two hours and reapply if you just went swimming or you've been sweating due to outdoor activity.

He says the peak index is usually between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in Windsor-Essex, so plan activities outside those times if possible.

— With files fsrom AM800's Zander Broeckel