Health unit seeking a new medical officer of health

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is searching for a new medical officer of health.

A job posting has been issued by the health unit for an executive leadership role, noting the medical officer of health will provide critical public health leadership for a community of nearly 400,000 residents and lead a workforce of more than 200 public health professionals, within a strong and experienced executive leadership team.

The deadline to apply for the job is Nov. 30, 2022.

In Aug. 2021, Dr. Wajid Ahmed announced his resignation as the local medical officer of health. He officially left the post on Oct. 1, 2021 to become the new associate chief medical officer of health for the Province of Ontario.

In Sept. 2021, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai was appointed the acting medical officer of health for the region, a role he's held since then as the health unit worked to find a permanent replacement.

Dr. Nesathurai was previously the medical officer of health for Haldimand-Norfolk.