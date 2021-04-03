iHeartRadio
Health Unit Sees 100 New COVID-19 Cases Friday and Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is adding 100 new cases of COVID-19 to the region's total Saturday which now sits at 14,028.

The latest numbers come from Friday and Saturday which saw 48 and 52 respectively.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 403.

The health unit continues to deal with five workplace and two community outbreaks — on a positive note, there are currently no outbreaks at long-term care homes or schools.

There are 14 people in hospital for treatment while 85,872 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.

