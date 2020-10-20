Health Unit Sending Out Reminder to Get Your Flu Shot

With COVID-19 on the top of everyone's mind, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding residents not to forget to get a flu shot.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says influenza season is here and it's more important than ever to get immunized to help reduce the strain on emergency rooms and hospitals.

He says your risk is dramatically decreased if you get the shot.

"Generally, the influenza vaccine offers about 60% to 80% protection when the vaccine and the circulating strains are well matched," he says. "It takes about two weeks following immunization to develop protection against influenza. Protection may last up to one year or longer."

Dr. Ahmed says anyone over six months old can get vaccinated.

"While there is no vaccine for COVID, which still exists in our community, we do have a vaccine for influenza," he adds. "The influenza vaccine builds up antibodies against the influenza virus making it easier to fight influenza infection before it starts. People who receive the vaccine can still get influenza, but if they do it may be milder."

Dr. Ahmed says the flu doesn't discriminate.

"People of any age can get influenza. The illness usually lasts two to seven days, however, the cough and fatigue can persist for several weeks. Some people can become very ill and develop complications such as pneumonia and require hospitalization and for some elderly it can also lead to death."

Starting this week, the flu vaccine will be widely available at pharmacies, health care providers and walk-in clinics.

Last year's flu season saw 180 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex.

The flu results in more than 12,000 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths in Canada each year.