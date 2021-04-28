Health Unit Set to Relaunch Beach Testing Program

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is re-introducing its beach testing program.

"We have hired public health inspector students to assist with that work and we will be moving forward," says health unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

She says the program is expected to start in June and the student inspectors will be working with health unit staff.

"Typically with beach testing it's a combination," she says. "Some summers it's been our staff exclusively and other times we have hired students so this year I believe it will be a combination as well."

The program was suspended in 2020 due to limited resources caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health unit conducts tests for e-coli levels weekly at nine area beaches during the summer months to determine how safe it is to go into the water.

The health unit is also doing its mosquito surveillance program this year.