Health Unit Shifting Students to Online Learning in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is shutting down all schools in Windsor-Essex next week.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed has issued a Section 22 Order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

The order calls for the closure of the schools beginning on Monday December 14.

The order will be in place until December 18, the last day before students begin their holiday break.

Under the order, students will transition to online/remote learning.

In a release, Dr. Ahmed states the order has been issued due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex and the evidence of ongoing community transmission.

He says an extension of the order may be considered based on COVID-19 epidemiological data for Windsor-Essex.

Some key elements of the order include:

- Schools will be closed to all students and in-person learning including before and after programs

- Schools will remain open for educators and staff

- Schools will remain open for full time day cares only

