Health Unit Shuts Down Downtown Mission

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex has issued a Section 29-2 Order for the Downtown Mission.

"I have issued an outbreak order for the downtown mission to ensure that all appropriate measures are in place to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread at the shelter," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

He says the order was issued on Friday after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the mission's sites earlier this month.

"This order requires the continued closure of the 664 Victoria Avenue location in Windsor and the site located at 875, already closed voluntarily by the mission's leadership earlier this week," says Dr. Ahmed. "As well the order in place allows for continued temporary operation at the 850 Ouellette location, formerly the City of Windsor library for current guests only, restricting anyone newly seeking shelter."

Dr. Ahmed says when the outbreak was declared, there were four confirmed cases but now there are 70 cases.

Downtown Mission Executive Director Reverend Ron Dunn says the mission is facing some challenges.

He says self isolation has been an issue for the mission.

"We have been following all the protocols that we've been given to the best of our ability without hindering our ability to care for those that we need to care for," says Dunn.

A COVID-19 outbreak was also declared at the Salvation Army last week.

The Sally Ann has put a halt to new admissions.