Health Unit Shutting Down Pre-Registration Website for 80 and Over Population

A change for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

CEO Theresa Marentette says as of 4pm on Saturday, the health unit is shutting down its COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration website for the 80 and over population.

She says the health unit is working on a new scheduling system that will include residents 75 and over.

"For the weekend, as of 4pm tomorrow that system will be closed and the only opportunity to book an appointment for those 80 years and older will be through the phone number 519-251-4072," she says.

Marentette says residents already registered do not have to book again and will be contacted by the health unit.

"I don't want people that haven't been contacted through the weekend to be concerned," says Marentette. "We will book you and it may be into next week."

The site went live on February 25 but there will be a blackout period until the new site is up and running.

Marentette adds the health unit plans to start vaccinating the 75 and over population next week.

There are roughly 15,000 residents in Windsor-Essex between the ages of 75 and 80.