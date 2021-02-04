Health Unit Still Waiting for Second Moderna Vaccine Shipment

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to residents at long term care homes in the region.

"We are on schedule for the second doses and things are going well," says health unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

She says despite being on schedule, the health unit is also cutting it close with the remaining doses.

Marentette says the health unit is expecting its second shipment from the province on Thursday, Friday or over the weekend.

"We need this shipment to reach our health unit destination and move forward," says Marentette. "So right now we're doing the second doses but I'll feel a bit better when we get that shipment."

She says those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine are scheduled to receive their second dose 28 days later.

"We need to have the vaccine to continue on because we have many more people to give second doses to," she says. "As you know we're dealing primarily with the residents and want to stay the schedule as much as possible."

The health unit began to administer the Moderna vaccine on January 1.

As of Wednesday, 11 long term care homes have received their second dose.

There are 19 long term care homes in Windsor-Essex.