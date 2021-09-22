Health unit stresses patience with 'vaccination verification' launch

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking businesses and the community to be patient with the vaccine verification process.

CAO Nicole Dupuis says the health unit will be working with businesses on the program and will provide education if needed.

"If they have questions certainly please give us a call and we're always happy to have our team go out into the community," says Dupuis. "We will be out there on a proactive basis and really for the next few weeks it will be to support our businesses and community and moving into this monumental step."

Dupuis says the health unit along with its provincial partners will be doing an enforcement blitz later this week on new and existing Reopening Ontario Act measures.

"They'll be looking for compliance related to the Reopening Ontario Act and certainly the vaccination verification will be one of those compliance's they'll be looking for and in that regard it will be education first," she says.

The province launched its vaccine certification programWednesday which calls on patrons to show proof of full vaccination and a piece of ID to enter settings such as restaurants, theatres and gyms.

The province said businesses and patrons who don't follow the rules could be fined.

Dupuis says the fine for an individual is $750 and $1,000 for a corporation.

She says the fine is for 'each failure' to comply.