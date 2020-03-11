Health Unit Suspends 1,400 Students for Incomplete Immunization Records



WINDSOR — The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has suspended 1,400 students due to incomplete immunization records.

Immunization notices were sent out in November 2019, informing parents and students about the need to update their records or face suspension.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, explained the reason for the suspensions in a release issued by the health unit:

"In an effort to keep our community safe and healthy from the spread of vaccine preventable diseases, 1,400 elementary students were suspended today because of incomplete immunization records. The Immunization of School Pupils Act requires public health units to maintain and review vaccine records for every student attending school, and to enforce a school suspension for incomplete immunization information."

The Immunization of School Pupils Act came into effect in 1990 to protect students from diseases that are easily spread, such as measles and polio.

Once a parent or guardian provides the health unit with an updated immunization record for their child, the records will be updated and the school principal will be informed, clearing the way for the suspension to be lifted and the student returning to school.

Walk-in Immunization clinics are available at the health unit today and throughout the week.

Immunization records are accepted in person between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the health unit's Windsor and Leamington offices.

The student's primary care provider can also fax an updated immunization record to the WECHU at 519-258-7288..