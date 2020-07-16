Health Unit to Create COVID-19 Task Force

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is creating a COVID-19 Task Force so it can resume every day services.

More than a dozen programs have been deferred to pull resources for the pandemic ranging from vaccination programs and health education to routine inspections. The board of health agreed to add an additional 22 staff so they can resume those services at Thursday afternoon meeting.

They include an Associate Medical Officer of Health, an Epidemiologist, three Clerical Support Staff, a Program Manager, two Public Health Nurses, four Public Health Inspectors and10 Registered Practical Nurses.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says more than 80 staff members were pulled from different departments to work on the pandemic since May.

"We knew that as COVID-19 progress we wouldn't have the staffing to continue on with the requirements demanded through this pandemic," she says. "Under the emergency orders we were able to deploy staff across different schedules and programs and really devote our resources to the protection of our public."

She tells AM800 News it became clear more staff is needed when outbreaks began popping up in the agri-farm sector.

"We've inspected more than 900 bunkhouses in addition to 44 long-term care-homes and retirement homes," added Marentette.

The cost of the additional staff through end of the year is $857,329, but it could be $257,200 if the Ministry of Health provides additional funding.

That cost is split between Windsor, Ont., Essex County and Pelee Island based on population.

Hiring is expected to begin in September.