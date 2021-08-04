Health Unit to Discuss Back to School Plan with Area School Boards

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reviewing the province's back to school plan.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit will be discussing the plan with local school boards.

"Obviously the plan that is presented, we are reviewing those plans and we will be talking to our school boards and making sure that we have local plans ready to support the in person learning in our region," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the health unit is happy to hear schools are reopening with the return of in-person learning.

"We do recognize that it is absolutely critical for our children to get the education in person which is probably the best way for them to learn," he says . "They already lost many precious months of not attending the school in person. So definitely it's great news that the province is putting in these plans and measures in place to allow in person learning."

As heard on AM800 news on Tuesday, elementary and secondary students will attend school in-person five days a week and masks will be mandatory for all students between Grade 1 and Grade 12, but won't be required outdoors or during sporting events.

Remote learning will remain an option for those who don't feel comfortable returning to the classroom.

The province suspended in-person learning in April because of the high risk posed by community spread of COVID-19.