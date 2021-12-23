Health unit to open COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in west Windsor

There will be another mass vaccination site for people looking to book a vaccine appointment in the new year.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, in partnership with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, has announced a clinic will be opened at the Dr. Y Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility beginning on Wednesday, January 5.

The clinic, located at 1453 Prince Road, will have appointments available from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday; and from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.

This mass vaccination site will be providing first, second and third doses through appointment only, with no walk-ins being permitted at this time.

Booking of appointments will start on Wednesday, December 29 at 8 a.m.