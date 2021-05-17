Health Unit to Start Vaccinating Group Two Essential Workers 16 and Older
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide an update on Tuesday for group two essential workers 16 and over.
CEO Theresa Marentette says the health unit is finalizing its plan but expects COVID-19 vaccinations to begin Tuesday for those we are eligible.
"We're hoping to work into our booking system to allow people 16 years of age and older to get vaccinated, so we're just looking at that right now," says Marentette. "Our intention even last week was to look at a system but we were also wanting to make sure that we could move to 18 plus so a couple things happening at the same time."
She says the rollout will not be for everyone 16 and over.
"The essential workers who are working in grocery stores, fast food restaurants that are 16, 17 and 18 that they'll be able to book as an essential worker so the age band overall hasn't decreased," she says.
As AM800 news reported on Monday, a LaSalle mother voiced her concerns after her 16-year-old son who works at a grocery store, was not eligible to receive a vaccine in Windsor-Essex even though the group two rollout for essential workers started last week in Ontario.
Theresa Dipasquale says she attempted to book an appointment to get his first dose, only to be told he doesn't qualify because he's not 18.
AM800 News confirmed the province does not specify a minimum age for Group 2 on its website, but the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit told Dipasquale they've set the age at 18 and up.
Second group:
- Essential and critical retail workers (including grocery, foodbank, pharmacy, ServiceOntario, postal service, ServiceCanada, Passport Canada, wholesalers and general goods, restaurant, LCBO workers)
- Workers in manufacturing industries directly involved in supporting the COVID-19covid 19 response, construction (including infrastructure) and other essential businesses and services where facilities are at heightened risk for COVID-19covid 19 outbreaks and spread
- Independent childcare providers who directly provide care to children who are not related
- Social workers and social services staff who provide in-person client services (including youth justice workers, Ontario Works and Ontario Disability Support Program case workers)
- Courts and justice system workers (including probation and parole workers)
- Transportation, warehousing and distribution workers (including public transit workers, airport workers, truck drivers supporting essential services, marine and rail cargo and maintenance, highway maintenance)
- Electricity (including system operations, generation, transmission, distribution and storage workers)
- Communications infrastructure workers (including cellular, satellite, landline, internet, public safety radio)
- Water and wastewater management workers
- Financial services workers (bank branch staff)
- Veterinarians and veterinary teams
- Waste management workers
- Oil and petroleum workers (including petroleum refineries, crude oil and petroleum storage, transmission and distribution, retail sale of fuel)
- Natural gas and propane gas workers (including compression, storage, transmission and distribution of natural gas and propane)
- Mine workers (including those needed to ensure the continued operation of active mines)
- Uranium processing workers (those working in the refining and conversion of uranium and fabrication of fuel for nuclear power plants)