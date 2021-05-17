Health Unit to Start Vaccinating Group Two Essential Workers 16 and Older

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide an update on Tuesday for group two essential workers 16 and over.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the health unit is finalizing its plan but expects COVID-19 vaccinations to begin Tuesday for those we are eligible.

"We're hoping to work into our booking system to allow people 16 years of age and older to get vaccinated, so we're just looking at that right now," says Marentette. "Our intention even last week was to look at a system but we were also wanting to make sure that we could move to 18 plus so a couple things happening at the same time."

She says the rollout will not be for everyone 16 and over.

"The essential workers who are working in grocery stores, fast food restaurants that are 16, 17 and 18 that they'll be able to book as an essential worker so the age band overall hasn't decreased," she says.

As AM800 news reported on Monday, a LaSalle mother voiced her concerns after her 16-year-old son who works at a grocery store, was not eligible to receive a vaccine in Windsor-Essex even though the group two rollout for essential workers started last week in Ontario.

Theresa Dipasquale says she attempted to book an appointment to get his first dose, only to be told he doesn't qualify because he's not 18.

AM800 News confirmed the province does not specify a minimum age for Group 2 on its website, but the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit told Dipasquale they've set the age at 18 and up.

