Health Unit Trying to Determine if Gatherings Caused Jump in COVID-19 Cases

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex doesn't believe Wednesday's spike in new COVID-19 cases was caused by a reporting delay.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit is investigating possible gatherings but says there is also information gaps where he believes individuals are not sharing all necessary details.

"I anticipate that some of these could be linked to one or two specific gatherings but again we're still investigating and until we complete our investigation, we can't say for sure and the other gap would be the information gap if people are not sharing all the information, we may have some challenges in identifying the source and causes of transmission," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says well he's not positive, gatherings over Mother's Day weekend could have led to the jump in cases.

"It's probably about that time because it makes sense from the 14 days timeline in terms of the spread and in terms of looking at what happened," he says. "So anything that we do, we'll see an impact at least a week or two after the event so it could very well be from that timeline."

According to Dr. Ahmed, this region is "almost close to the finish line" but we're not there yet, adding, "For those who haven't received the vaccine and they are still gathering, I think those are the things that shouldn't happen at all until we have community transmission that's low and the public health measures are lifted,"

Since Sunday, the health unit has reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.