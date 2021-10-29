Health unit urging community to celebrate Halloween safely

With Halloween on its way the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit wants residents to enjoy their festivities with caution to continue limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The health unit recommends if you are trick or treating this year to continue social distancing, limit the number of houses visited and wear a mask, but this does not include costumed masks.

CEO Nicole Dupuis says recommendations are similar to last year's.

"Any kind of small gathering, knowing vaccination status of those that are attending is an important part of protecting yourself and individuals at that gathering."

Interim Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says he's hopeful people will follow public health guidelines this Halloween.

"Many of the young people going trick or treating are unvaccinated, so that has an additional risk. We know that vaccinated people have a lower risk of getting COVID, a lower risk of transmitting COVID to other people a lower risk of being hospitalized and a lower risk of dying."

Nesathurai says he knows people want to celebrate Halloween, but should do so with caution.

"As it relates to young people no parent wants to say no to their kids. As a parent I know that its entirely human to want make sure your kids have the best childhood they possibly can. In this particular case we're doing better for sure but we're not out of the woods yet.

For a list of ways to enjoy Halloween safely visit the health unit's website.