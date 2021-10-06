Health unit urging community to celebrate Thanksgiving safely

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is urging residents to be safe as they celebrate with family.

Windsor-Essex saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases following holiday activities associated with Thanksgiving and Christmas last year.

This from health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis who says, while 78% of residents are fully vaccinated, the Delta variant is presenting a new challenge as it's more transmissible, especially in indoor settings.

As a result, the health unit has issued a number of recommendations which include keeping your celebration as small as possible, celebrating outdoors if possible and asking guests about their vaccination status.

Dupuis says hosts should also ask guests not to attend if they're experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

More information on how to celebrate safely can be found on the health unit's website.