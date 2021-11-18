Health unit urging public to stay diligent over the holidays

With the holiday season quickly approaching, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding the public to celebrate safely.

CEO Nicole Dupuis says, if you're hosting an event, it's not unreasonable to ask those attending to be vaccinated.

She says, while gatherings are permitted, it's important to do it right.

"I understand individuals want to get together with their family," she says. "It's been a very inconvenient couple of years, but thinking really carefully about all of the activity and those choices related to it."

Dupuis says don't be afraid to screen your guests.

"If you're having an indoor special gathering, if possible, limit it to those that are fully vaccinated because we know that that will significantly reduce the risk, but also screening," says Dupuis. "Certainly just reminding anyone not to ignore symptoms."

She adds if you're thinking of attending a gathering, but you're feeling sick, you should probably stay home.

"If individuals are sick in any way or they have a sniffle, etc., the best choice for you to stay home and skip that event," she says. "So that's one message for sure that we want to make sure that individuals don't forget as well as thinking about the number of gatherings, parties etc. that you're involved with."

Since Sunday, 142 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Windsor-Essex.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi