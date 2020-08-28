Health Unit Warns of Possible COVID Exposure

The Windsor-Essex County Health unit is warning the public of possible COVID-19 exposure.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says two people who have since tested positive for COVID-19 attended Wineology Restaurant in Kingsville, El Diablo Restaurant in Kingsville and Muscedere Vineyards in Harrow, all on August 21.

"We believe that the potential exposure to these customers is likely low,” says Dr. Ahmed. “However, the risk for infection remains. I know I state this every morning during our YouTube live session, but it is critical, that if you are feeling unwell, with even the mildest symptoms, stay home."

According to Dr. Ahmed, the two people have tested positive for COVID-19 since August 21 and health unit officials believe that they were symptomatic when they visited the establishments.

“If you did attend any of the locations on August 21 and develop symptoms, you are asked to contact your primary care physician or attend an assessment centre,” says Dr. Ahmed.

He is pleading with people who think they have even the slightest possible symptom, to please stay home.

“Until you are cleared for COVID or if your symptoms are resolved because if you are out there while you are symptomatic, you are putting a lot of people at risk,” he adds.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 2,493.