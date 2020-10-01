Health Unit Working on Plan to Vaccinate Grade 7's in Windsor-Essex

Vaccines normally offered in school to Grade 7 students will instead be delivered at community clinics and doctors' offices in parts of Ontario amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor-Essex County Heath Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says a lot of Grade 7's missed their immunization in March, so the health unit is working on a local plan to provide vaccines away from school grounds.

"A drive-thru model or maybe looking at another venue to offer the vaccinations," she says. "It will be out of the regular model of actually going into the school and doing immunizations."

Marentette says moving kids off-site or sending them to their family doctor makes the most sense right now.

"It's still a pandemic and we're trying to minimize interactions in the schools and decrease that burden on our local school system," she added.

The Ministry of Health says public health units are working to let residents know where they can access vaccinations across the province.

— with files from AM800's Kathie McMann.