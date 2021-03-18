Health Unit Working with Windsor Spitfires on Return Plan

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reviewing a safety plan from the Windsor Spitfires.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the health unit is working with the hockey team along with the city and the WFCU Centre on a return to play plan.

"Right now, I was told they have very thorough plans and that everyone is working together to review them," says Marentette.

She says the health unit has done walk-thrus at the arena and has also provided additional information on infection prevention and control measures.

"They will have enhanced cleaning during events when they are permitted to hold them," she says.

The Ontario Hockey League is working with the province on its return to play plan.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod believes a deal is near.

She says an announcement could be made by the end of the month or early April.

"Just some fine details that we're working on to make sure that athletes that get into a hub city or a bubble, which ever they choose are safe before so it's not a super spreader and then the second concern is making sure that we have officials that come into the bubble and don't go in and out," she says.

MacLeod says the OHL will announce details on its schedule once an agreement is reached.

"Once we clear it, that will be up to the OHL and local medical officers of health where ever they maybe so there is a little more work to be had but that work is being done," says MacLeod.

The OHL suspended play last March.

The league previously announced restart dates for the 2020-2021 season but those dates have been cancelled due to the pandemic.