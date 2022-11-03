Healthcare leaders concerned over rising number of respiratory illnesses

Local healthcare leaders are worried about the rising number of respiratory illnesses in Windsor and Essex County.

As a result, they're calling on people across the region to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations and to get their annual flu shot.

In a release issued Thursday morning, officials warn that "relative to previous years, the seasonal flu virus is spreading more quickly and aggressively and our COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to lag behind the provincial average."

The release was issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, Windsor Regional Hospital, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Essex-Windsor EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, the Essex County Medical Society, and Essex County Pharmacists Association.

The healthcare officials warn that vaccines are a simple and effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19 and influenza to ensure that emergency services, hospitals, urgent care centres, and other health care organizations continue to be responsive and efficient when you need them.

The statement notes "compounding these factors are systemic pressures that continue to strain our institutional capacity. As we enter flu season, and continue to experience illness and hospitalization tied to COVID-19, the importance of taking preventative measures against the spread of these illnesses cannot be overstated."

In October, a local emergency was declared as a result of continued Code Blacks being issued by Essex-Windsor EMS due to a lack of bed space. The term is used to describe when there are no ambulances available to respond to emergency calls because paramedics are waiting at a hospital to off-load the patient.

The flu shot is now available for Ontarians six months and older through pharmacies and healthcare providers.

More information on influenza and this vaccine can be found at wechu.org/flu. For most people over the age of five, this vaccine can be administered at the same time as your next COVID-19 shot. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines or to find a clinic, please visit www.wevax.ca.