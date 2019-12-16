Healthy Donation Tips for Area Food Banks

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association are encouraging people who make donations to food banks, to think on the healthier side.

They have developed a list of healthier options, to offer a diverse selection for people using food banks.

The list includes canned fruit and vegetables, apple sauce and fruit cups without added sugar and grain products like rice, quinoa, crackers and oats.

CEO of the Unemployed Help Centre June Muir says it's about offering some options.

"Today we have many clients that access food banks and they have certain dietary restrictions and we want to help everyone," she says. "We like to carry a diverse selection of foods on our shelves for people who have different food needs."

Muir says it is not asking a lot.

"100% fruit juice, healthy nutritional foods is really what we like to put in on our shelves and in the food baskets," she adds.

Other good items to donate include canned tuna, beans, chickpeas, lentils and peanut butter.

