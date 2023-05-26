Heart Breaker Challenge returns for final event

After a three year hiatus, the Heart Breaker Challenge hosted by the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation is back at Malden Park this Saturday for its final event.

The event challenges participants to walk, jog or run roughly a 5 to 7 km course with a number of obstacles throughout.

The main goal is to raise funds for the Cardiac, Stroke & Pulmonary Rehab Programs at HDGH.

These programs support hundreds of local patients each year with their recovery and management of their vascular or pulmonary condition.

The Heart Breaker Challenge has raised over $850,000 since its inception.

HDGH President Bill Marra says the Heartbreaker Challenge has been a real game changer when it comes to providing funds to the hospital.

"We would not have today the brand new state of the art Cardiac Rehab and Exercise Centre downstairs that we have if it weren't for the Heartbreaker. That was all paid for through donated dollars, the majority of it through Heartbreaker and some it through the Probert Ride. So these fundraiser's really are difference makers when you want to embark on a capital project without government support," he said.

He says the money being raised now are being put into an account to help with potential growth into Essex County.

"Because we want to expand our cardiac outreach into the county. It was reported a couple of years ago before the pandemic that we wanted a satellite location in Tecumseh, that's still in play, and we want to do a little bit more in the Town of Amherstburg."

Marra also took time to shout out and thank the Petro Family, who were behind creating the event years back.

"They developed the concept, Jason Petro and Heidi Petro work for us here at the hospital, they're passionate about what they do. And it will close a chapter to a very successful fundraiser, but you what they say, in everything you do always leave at the top of your game. So we're going to close this chapter off very successfully on Saturday," he said.

Registration for the event has closed, with Marra saying they're expecting up to 1,400 people participating, but he's encouraging residents to come out and experience the challenge if they haven't been there before.

Due to the event, some areas within Malden Park including trails and parking will have limited public use until May 28.

Officials say the parking lot directly off Malden Road will be restricted to participants and organizers beginning the morning of Friday, May 26, and will re-open to the public starting Sunday, May 28.

For access to Malden Park during the affected dates, officials are asking people people to park in the parking area on Matchett Road.