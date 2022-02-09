Heart-shaped pizza fundraiser returns

Antonino’s Original Pizza is once again teaming up with Windsor Regional Hospital.

President Joe Ciaravino says for the month of February, $1 from the sale of any heart-shaped pizza and heart-shaped cinnamon sticks will go towards the hospital's Cardiac Program.

He says customers can also donate by purchasing a paper heart.

"We're asking customers if they'd like to purchase a paper heart, put their name on it and put in the window and it's only a dollar," he continued. "Actually most of the money we raise comes from the sale of those paper hearts and the campaign has gone great over the years."

Ciaravino says the money raised stays in Windsor-Essex.

"It's nice to see the money from our customers is actually affecting change in the community in support of local health care."

He says customers are awesome at supporting the campaign.

"When we started it was just a dollar from the sale of the heart-shaped pizzas and out of one location and now it expanded to more heart-shaped menu items, the paper hearts which I mean you can barely see out of our windows by the end of February," Ciaravino said.

Ciaravino says his business has worked with the hospital for about 15 years, and to date about $20,000 has been raised.

Ciaravino hopes to have an additional $5,000 raised by the end of the month.

The Cardiac Program at Windsor Regional Hospital performs catherizations, angiograms, angioplasties and STEMIs.

From April 2019 to November 2021, 6,659 catherizations were performed, 4,345 angiograms took place and 2,314 angioplasties happened.

There are three Antonino’s Original Pizza locations in Windsor-Essex.

The campaign wraps up on February 28.