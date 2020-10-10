Heat Force Game 6

The Heat have forced a sixth game in the NBA Finals, pulling within 3-2 in the series with a 111-108 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jimmy Butler delivered 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in his second triple-double of the series.

Butler played all but one minute and was doubled over near the scorer's table and the foul line in the final minute. He had enough strength to drive the lane, draw contact and drain two free throws with 16.8 seconds left for a 109-108 lead.

Los Angeles had another chance to go back on top, but Danny Green missed a 3-point attempt before Tyler Herro finished it off with two free throws.

Duncan Robinson finished with 26 points and Kendrick Nunn had 14 off the bench as coach Erik Spoelstra (SPOHL'-struh) got the most out of a seven-man rotation.

LeBron James had a game-high 40 points to go with 13 boards and assists rebounds for L.A. James hit six 3-pointers, including a trey that sparked a 17-3 run in the final period after Miami lead by 11.

Anthony Davis and 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who will try to wrap up their 17th championship on Sunday.



files from Associated Press