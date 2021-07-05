Heat Warning Continues for Windsor-Essex

A heat warning remains in place for Windsor-Essex.

The hot weather is expected to stay in the region until at least Wednesday.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed wants the community to stay hydrated and continue to check on family, friends and neighbours with certain medical conditions that are considered high risk.

"Not only ensuring that we are keeping ourselves hydrated and staying cool but it's also a great idea to ensure that your neighbours, your other elderly relatives, members of the family check on them as well and making sure that, they're also keeping their hydration and staying cool," says Dr. Ahmed.

He recommends limiting your time outdoors.

"Only try and go out when it's the cooler part of the day and ensuring that wearing light clothing and hydrating themselves as much as possible," he says.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Saturday afternoon.

Monday's high is 33 degrees Celsius but with the humidex, it will feel more like 42, 108 Fahrenheit.