Heat warning in place for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex can expect a hot week.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Trudy Kidd says a heat warning has been issued for the region and much of southern Ontario.

"Just a heads up as to the maximum temperature being quite warm the next coming days and not a lot of relief overnight," says Kidd. "The overnight lows are 20, 21 degrees so it's going to be sticky. Windsor and area see a normal temperature this time of year of 26 degrees during the daytime and a minimum of 16 degrees overnight so it's not unheard of to get heat warnings certainly that's normal but this heat can be quite dangerous for older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses and people who work outdoors."

She says there is a low chance for some showers.

"It's just 30 per cent for now for today into tomorrow," she says. "They're not going to offer a whole lot of cooling effect so don't count on them to feel much better."

Tuesday's daytime high is 29 but with the humidex it will feel more like 37.

For Tuesday night, Windsor-Essex can expect a partly cloudy evening with 30 per cent of chance of showers.