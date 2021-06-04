Heat Warning Issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex that may hang around into next week.

According to the warning, temperatures will climb above 30C with overnight lows hitting 21C Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada says the heat will come with extreme humidity that could push temperatures into the 40C range and will effect air quality.

Residents should limit physical activity to the coolest parts of the day, check on older family and friends and never lock a pet in a parked car.