Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex, due to hot and humid conditions expected Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 30°C.

Thursday, while slightly cooler, will still be very humid with humidex values in the upper thirties.

Friday is expected to be extremely hot with humidex values reaching 40 for many areas, and the minimum temperatures in the low twenties will provide little relief from the heat.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Saturday.

Areas near the lakes can expect to remain cooler than areas inland.

Environment Canada says hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Officials ask that people watch for the effects of heat illness, and make sure to drink plenty of water.