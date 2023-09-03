Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex

Get ready for a blast of hot weather across Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region with high heat and humidity expected to last until at least mid-week.

The national weather service says a hot airmass is expected to affect the area beginning today and persisting through at least mid-week.

Daytime highs today will be near 29 to 32 degrees Celsius.

As the week progresses, daytime highs are expected to increase to near 31 to 35 degrees Celsius.

A humidex ready of 41 degrees Celsius is expected for Labour Day Monday.

The hottest days looks to be on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The passage of a cold front will bring an end to the heat later this week but the timing of the front is still uncertain.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.