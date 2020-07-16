iHeartRadio
Heat Warning Issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

A heat warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Temperatures are expected to hit 42C with humidity Friday, according to Environment Canada.

The warning will likely last through the weekend with a tropical air mass expected to enter Southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada says high temperatures can also cause deteriorating air quality for the rest of the week.

A cooler air mass is expected to bring some relief to the region Tuesday.

