Heat Warning Issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
A heat warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Temperatures are expected to hit 42C with humidity Friday, according to Environment Canada.
The warning will likely last through the weekend with a tropical air mass expected to enter Southwestern Ontario.
Environment Canada says high temperatures can also cause deteriorating air quality for the rest of the week.
A cooler air mass is expected to bring some relief to the region Tuesday.