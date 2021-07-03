iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Heat Warning Issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

am800-news-hot-weather-heat-sun-thermometer-istock

A heat warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada says temperatures could hit close to 40C with the humidex Sunday.

According to the warning, overnight temperatures will only drop to around 24C with humidity; providing little relief from the heat.

The heat warning will remain in effect Monday with forecasted temperatures remaining around the 40C mark with the humidex.

A cold front is expected to move through southwestern Ontario Tuesday that could bring thunderstorms and milder temperatures, according to the release.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE