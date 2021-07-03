Heat Warning Issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

A heat warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada says temperatures could hit close to 40C with the humidex Sunday.

According to the warning, overnight temperatures will only drop to around 24C with humidity; providing little relief from the heat.

The heat warning will remain in effect Monday with forecasted temperatures remaining around the 40C mark with the humidex.

A cold front is expected to move through southwestern Ontario Tuesday that could bring thunderstorms and milder temperatures, according to the release.