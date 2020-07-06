Heat Wave Continues

The heat wave will be here the rest of the work week.

That's according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Gerald Cheng.

He says the hot and humid weather is here to stay for the reminder of the week with some relief expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Cheng says the heat is affecting parts of the United States including Texas, the eastern seaboard and northern Ontario.

He says Windsor-Essex is experiencing higher than normal daytime temperatures.

"We're looking at seasonal known's about 28 degrees for daytime highs," says Cheng. "So it's already very high being the southern most part of Canada but when you talk about temperatures five, six or even seven degrees above normal, it's really tough to take."

Cheng says there is a chance of a thunderstorm on Tuesday.

"There could be some thunderstorm activity but as everybody knows thunderstorms are so isolated, it could hit an area and not another," says Cheng. "So it really depends and so that's not guaranteed rain and the best chance would be this Saturday and Sunday when a system blows through."

Windsor-Essex remains under a heat warning.

A special air quality statement was also issued Monday morning.

The issue is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality.

- with files from AM800's Patty Handysides