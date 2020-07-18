Heat Wave Expected to Last into Next Week

Windsor-Essex is bracing for a hot weekend.

A heat warning remains in effect for all of Southwestern Ontario after a huge stretch of hot and humid air has settled over the region.

That's according to meteorologist Gerald Cheng with Environment Canada.

Cheng tells The Afternoon News the relative humidity is going to touch 50% and that's not normal.

"It's going to be scorching; we're talking about temperatures in the mid-30's and with the humidex value well into the 40's," he says.

He says we can thank our American neighbours for the extra summer heat.

"Warm air from the south that's coming up into Southwestern Ontario and that's why we're looking at several days and into next week of temperatures well above 30C," added Cheng.

If you don't have air conditioning, Cheng says the basement is the best bet for some relief.

But luckily, Cheng says some options outside the home are back in operation.

"At least we're in Stage Two and some of the facilities have opened like malls and some pools," he says. "Certainly bring your mask with you so that if you can't maintain social distancing you're at least wearing that mask to protect others."

Cheng expects the humidity level to go down Tuesday, but it's never a guarantee when Mother Nature is involved.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides